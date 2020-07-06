Monday review – the hot 11 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 29 June 2020
- Beware “secure DNS” scam targeting website owners and bloggers
- Satori IoT botnet author sentenced to 13 months in prison
Tuesday 30 June 2020
- Google joins Apple in limiting web certificates to one year
- iOS 14 flags TikTok, 53 other apps spying on iPhone clipboards
Wednesday 1 July 2020
- Microsoft issues critical fixes for booby-trapped images – update now!
- Google stops pushing scam ads on Americans searching for how to vote
- Firefox 78 is out – with a mysteriously empty list of security fixes
Thursday 2 July 2020
- MongoDB ransom threats step up from blackmail to full-on wiping
- 133m records for sale as fruits of data breach spree keep raining down
Friday 3 July 2020
- Facebook hoaxes back in the spotlight – what to tell your friends
- Google buys AR smart-glasses company North
