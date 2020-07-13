Monday review – the hot stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 July 2020
Tuesday 7 July 2020
- Company web names hijacked via outdated cloud DNS records
- Flashy Nigerian Instagram star extradited to US to face BEC charges
Wednesday 8 July 2020
- Mozilla turns off “Firefox Send” following malware abuse reports
- Kinda sorta weakened version of EARN IT Act creeps closer
