Monday review – our recent stories revisited

Read articles:
- 7 VPNs that leaked their logs – logs that weren’t even supposed to exist
- Sports team nearly paid a $1.25m transfer fee (to cybercrooks)
- ASUS routers could be reflashed with malware – patch now!
Watch the latest Naked Security Live video:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
Subscribe to our newsletter:
For a regular reminder of the articles we write on the day we write them, why not sign up for our newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything?
You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.