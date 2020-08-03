Monday review – our recent stories revisited

View our recent articles:
- ProLock ransomware – new report reveals the evolution of a threat
- Firefox 79 is out – it’s a double-update month so patch now!
- US tax service says, “2FA is a must!”
- Servers at risk from “BootHole” bug – what you need to know
- Travel company CWT avoids ransomware derailment by paying $4.5m blackmail demand
- Twitter hack – three suspects charged in the US
