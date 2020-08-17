Monday review – catch up on our latest articles and videos

Read the latest articles:
- Tor and anonymous browsing – just how safe is it?
- Facial recognition – another setback for law enforcement
- Porn blast disrupts bail hearing of alleged Twitter hacker
- GandCrab ransomware hacker arrested in Belarus
Watch the latest Naked Security Live videos:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
Subscribe to our newsletter:
For a regular reminder of the articles we write on the day we write them, why not sign up for our newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything?
You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.