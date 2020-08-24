Monday review – catch up on our latest articles and videos

Read the latest articles:
- Outlook “mail issues” phishing – don’t fall for this scam!
- Using AI to fight hand-crafted Business Email Compromise
- US liquor giant hit by ransomware – what the rest of us can do to help
- Tor and anonymous browsing – just how safe is it?
- Facial recognition – another setback for law enforcement
Watch the latest Naked Security Live videos:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
Subscribe to our newsletter:
For a regular reminder of the articles we write on the day we write them, why not sign up for our newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything?
You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.