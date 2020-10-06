We’re back! Series 3 of the Naked Security Podcast will be out this week.
Tune in on Thursday 8 October 2020 (that’s this Thursday) for Episode 1.
I’m back on the show, joined for Series 3 by my colleagues Kimberly Truong and Doug Aamoth.
As usual, we won’t just be reporting the latest cybersecurity incidents, we’ll take an expert look at how they happened, and why.
And, as always, we’ll tell you what to do in order to avoid having bad things happen to you!
SERIES 3 EPISODE 1 – COMING THURSDAY 8 OCTOBER 2020
Audio player above not working? Listen on Soundcloud.
You can listen to us on Soundloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast and anywhere that good podcasts are found.
Or if you prefer the old-school approach of managing your own podcasts without using an online service or a dedicated app, just drop the URL of our RSS feed into your favourite podcatcher software.
By the way, if you have any questions that you’d like us to answer on the podcast, you can contact us at tips@sophos.com, or simply leave us a comment below. (Yes, you may remain anonymous.
And no, we can’t promise to answer everything 🙂)
2 comments on “Naked Security Podcast – we’re back for Series 3!”
Yay!!! Glad you are back!!!
Thanks! Getting back on the mic after a break is always a bit nerve-racking… but we’re excited and raring to go.