S3 Ep1: Ransomware – is it really OK to pay? – Naked Security Podcast

Join us for the first episode in the brand new Series 3 of our Naked Security Podcast.
This week we wonder whether Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a waste of time, explain the concept of “linkless phishing“, ask if it’s ever OK to pay a ransomware demand, and advise what to do when the CEO won’t stop looking at naughty sites.
With Paul Ducklin, Kimberly Truong and Doug Aamoth.
(And thanks to Edith Mudge for our cool new intro and outro music!)
