S3 Ep2: Creepy smartwatches, botnets and Pings of Death – Podcast

In this episode, we investigate a smartwatch for kids with a creepy set of functions, discuss Microsoft’s short-lived takedown of Trickbot, explain how to avoid the Windows “Ping of Death” bug, and (oh no!) find the source of mysterious beeping from every computer in the office.
Presenters: Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.
