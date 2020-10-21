Chrome zero-day in the wild – patch now!

Do you browse with Google Chrome or a related product such as Chromium?
If so, please check that your auto-updater is working and that you have the latest version.
A trip to the About Chrome or About Chromium dialog should give the version identifier
86.0.4240.111.
That’s the version that was released yesterday as Chrome’s “stable” version, available to all users, not just to opted-in early adopters.
If you see
86.0.4240.75, you’re close – but still on the previous version, so your system hasn’t updated yet.
As Google explains, you can spot a pending update by the presence of an upward arrow in a circle at the far right of the address bar.
At this point, closing and re-opening Chrome will apply the fix.
If you’re in the habit of rarely shutting down your computer, or even of rarely exiting from your browser, now would be a good “rare moment” to give Chrome a chance to ingest the update.
If you’re a Chromium user (that’s the open-source version of Chrome with no proprietary parts), follow your usual update procedure, which depends on the operating system that you’re using and where you got Chromium in the first place.
The reason for making sure you’ve got this particular update is not only that five security bugs have been patched, including one buffer overflow and three use-after-free vulnerabilities, but also that one of these bugs, designated CVE-2020-15999, is already known to attackers.
As the update notification states, “Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2020-15999 exists in the wild.”
The bug is described as a heap buffer overflow in Freetype, where Freetype is an open source font rendering software toolkit that allows programmers to support the use of all sorts of modern font files and formats in their applications.
Many web pages these days include special versions of the fonts they need – a corporate typeface, for instance – and these files, known as WOFFs, short for Web Open Font Format, are downloaded into your browser to use as required.
WOFF files are used not only so that websites can rely on fonts that a user is unlikely already to have installed, but also so that they can depend access to specific version of a font that supports particular characters or character sets that might otherwise be missing or display incorrectly.
We’re guessing, therefore, that this bug could be exploited by luring you to a web page that contained an innocent-looking but booby-trapped font file that deliberately triggered the bug, either when the font was loaded or when specific text was displayed.
What to do?
Get the update!
Despite an attack already being known in the wild, Google has included its customary notification that the update will “roll out over the coming days/weeks”, presumably because some Chrome users may be dependent on a vendor to push out fixes.
If in doubt, ask the maker of your device for advice.
8 comments on “Chrome zero-day in the wild – patch now!”
Now that Chromium is running in most browsers these days. This has become an issue because the market share is so big that it’s a very attractive target. At least Google is pretty good at pushing out security updates. But some Chrome clones lag behind when it comes to updating their browsers. Not much you can do if your device is remotely managed, but in some cases even those devices are allowed to get browser updates.
Updating is easier than you think.
I was reading this article in the midst of a research project and happened to have three Chrome instances open, with about 50 tabs total. I was not looking forward to closing the browsers, even with tabs saved, but decided to check my version to see what I had.
Sure enough, I had the .75 version. But before my eyes it began to update. When the download finished, I received the message: Click to relaunch Chrome. And Chrome closed and then reopened with the same configuration I started with.
What about Edge based on Chromium?
Here’s the thing…
…I just don’t know :-(
I use Linux on my work laptop and Edge for Linux isn’t out yet. I do have Edge on my iPhone (I really like it) but iOS browsers are required to use Apple’s WebKit at their core, so that’s not Chromium-based. So I have exactly the wrong choice of OSes to check right now.
I assume that if an update is required it will be available already or soon… any New Edge on Windows or New Edge on Mac users out there able to take a look at whether they’ve had an update in the past 24 hours [time now is 2010-10-21T20:00Z]?
This is from their website (Release notes for Microsoft Edge Stable Channel):
Version 86.0.622.48: October 20
Fixed various bugs and performance issues.
Thanks! Alas, what that doesn’t clear up is whether the Microsoft Chromium code includes the buggy part at all – this bug might not even exist in the MS build.
What about just blocking web fonts, period?
That [a] might not solve this problem (which is already patched anyway), as the exploit might not need a newly-fetched font (that’s only a guess) [b] would probably ruin the layout of quite a few sites.