S3 Ep3: Cryptography, hacking and pwning Chrome [Podcast]

This week: the DOJ’s attempt to reignite the Battle to Break Encryption; the story of the Russian hackers behind the Sandworm Team; a zero-day bug just patched in Chrome; and (oh no!) why your vocabulary needs the word “restore” even more than it needs “backup”.
Presenters: Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.
If you have any questions that you'd like us to answer on the podcast, you can contact us at tips@sophos.com