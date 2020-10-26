Naked Security Live – Who’s watching you? 5 mobile privacy tips

Did you know you can join us for a live cybersecurity lecture every Friday?
Just keep an eye on the @NakedSecurity Twitter feed or check our Facebook page on Fridays to find out the time we’ll be on air – it’s usually somewhere between 18:00 and 19:00 UK time, which is late morning/early afternoon on the West/East coast of North America.
(Note that you don’t need a Facebook account to watch our live streams, but you will need to login if you want to ask questions or post comments.)
We also upload the videos to our YouTube channel – here’s our latest video on mobile privacy:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
Thanks for watching… hope to see you online later this week!