How to steal photos off someone’s iPhone from across the street

Well-known Google Project Zero researcher Ian Beer has just published a blog post that is attracting a lot of media attention.
The article itself has a perfectly accurate and interesting title, namely: An iOS zero-click radio proximity exploit odyssey.
But it’s headlines like the one we’ve used above that capture the practical essence of Beer’s attack.
The exploit sequence he figured out really does allow an attacker to break into a nearby iPhone and steal personal data – using wireless connections only, and with no clicks needed by, or warnings shown to, the innocently occupied user of the device.
Indeed, Beer’s article concludes with a short video showing him automatically stealing a photo from his own phone using hacking kit set up in the next room:
- He takes a photo of a “secret document” using the iPhone in one room.
- He leaves “user” of the phone (a giant pink teddy bear, as it happens) sitting happily watching a YouTube video.
- He goes next door and kicks off an automated over-the-air attack that exploits a kernel bug on the phone.
- The exploit sneakily uploads malware code onto the phone, grants itelf access to the Photo app’s data directory, reads the “secret” photo file and invisibly uploads it to his laptop next door.
- The phone continues working normally throughout, with no warnings, pop-ups or anything that might alert the user to the hack.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that the core vulnerability that Beer relied upon is one that he himself found many months ago, reported to Apple, and that has already been patched.
(According to Beer’s report: “This specific issue was fixed before the launch of Privacy-Preserving Contact Tracing in iOS 13.5 in May 2020.“)
So if you have updated your iPhone in the past few months, you should be safe from this particular attack.
The other sort-of-good news is that it took Beer, by his own admission, six months of detailed and dedicated work to figure out how to exploit his own bug.
To give you an idea of just how much effort went into the 5-minute “teddy bear’s data theft picnic” video above, and as a fair warning if you are thinking of studying Beer’s excellent article in detail, bear in mind that his blog post runs to more than 30,000 words – longer than the novel Animal Farm by George Orwell, or A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.
You may, of course, be wondering why Beer bothered to take a bug he’d found and already reported, yet went to so much effort to weaponise it, to use the paramilitary jargon common in cybersecurity.
Well, Beer gives the answer himself, right at the start of his article:
The takeaway from this project should not be: no one will spend six months of their life just to hack my phone, I’m fine.
Instead, it should be: one person, working alone in their bedroom, was able to build a capability which would allow them to seriously compromise iPhone users they’d come into close contact with.
To be clear: Beer, via Google, did report the original bug promptly, and as far as we know no one else had figured it out before he did, so there is no suggestion that this bug was exploited by anyone in real life.
But the point is that it is reasonable to assume that once a kernel-level buffer overflow has been discovered, even in the face of the latest and greatest exploit mitigations, a determined attacker could produce a dangerous exploit from it.
Even though security controls such as address space layout randomisation and pointer authentication codes increase our cybersecurity enormously, they’re not silver bullets on their own.
As Mozilla rather drily puts it when fixing any memory mismangement flaws in Firefox, even apparently mild or arcane errors that the team couldn’t or didn’t figure out how to exploit themselves: “Some of these bugs showed evidence of memory corruption and we presume that with enough effort some of these could have been exploited to run arbitrary code.”
In short, finding bugs is vital; patching them is critical; learning from our mistakes is important; but we must nevertheless continue to evolve our cybersecurity defences at all times.
The road to Beer’s working attack
It’s hard to do justice to Beer’s magnum opus in a brief summary like this, but here is a (perhaps recklessly oversimplified) description of just some of the hacking skills he used:
- Spotting a kernel variable name that sounded risky. The funky name that started it all was IO80211AWDLPeer::parseAwdlSyncTreeTLV, where TLV refers to type-length-value, a way of packaging complex data at one end for deconstructing (parsing) at the other, and AWDL is short for Apple Wireless Direct Link, the proprietary wireless mesh networking used for Apple features such as AirDrop. This function name implies the presence of complex kernel-level code that is directly exposed to untrusted data sent from other devices. This sort of code is often a source of dangerous programming blunders.
- Finding a bug in the TLV data handling code. Beer noticed a point at which a TLV data object that was limited to a memory buffer of just 60 bytes (10 MAC addresses at most) was incorrectly “length-checked” against a generic safety limit of 1024 bytes, instead of against the actual size of the buffer available.
- Building an AWDL network driver stack to create dodgy packets. Ironically, Beer started with an existing open source project intended to be compatible with Apple’s proprietary code, but couldn’t get it to work as he neeed. So he ended up knitting his own.
- Finding a way to get buffer-busting packets past safety checks that existed elsewhere. Althouth the core kernel code was defective, and didn’t do its final error checking correctly, there were several partial precursor checks that made the attack much harder. By the way, as Beer points out, it’s tempting, in low-level code – especially if it is performance critical – to assume that untrusted data will have been sanitised already, and therefore to skimp on error checking code at the very point it matters most. Don’t do it, especially if that critical code is in the kernel!
- Learning how to turn the buffer overflow into a controllable heap corruption. This provided a predictable and exploitable method for using AWDL packets to force unauthorised reads from and writes into kernel memory.
- Trying out a total 13 different Wi-Fi adapters to find a way mount the attack. Beer wanted to be able to send poisoned AWDL packets on the 5GHz Wi-Fi channels widely used today, so he had to find a network adapter he could reconfigure to meet his needs.
At this point, Beer had already reached a proof-of-concept result where most of us would have stopped in triumph.
With kernel read-write powers he could remotely force the Calc app to pop up on your phone, as long as you had AWDL networking enabled, for example while you were using the “Share” icon in the Photos app to send your own files via AirDrop.
Nevertheless, he was determined to convert this into a so-called zero-click attack, where the victim doesn’t have to be doing anything more specific that simply “using their phone” at the time.
As you can imagine, a zero-click attack is much more dangerous, because even a well-informed user wouldn’t see any tell-tale signs in advance that warned of impending trouble.
So Beer also figured out out techniques for:
- Pretending to be a nearby device offering files to share via AirDrop. If your phone thinks that a nearby device might be one of your contacts, based on Bluetooth data it is transmitting, it will temporarily fire up AWDL to see who it is. If it isn’t one of your contacts, you won’t see any popup or other warning, but the exploitable AWDL bug will be exposed briefly via the automatically activated AWDL subsystem.
- Extending the attack to do more than just popping up an existing app such as Calc. Beer figured out how to use his initial exploit in an detailed attack chain that could access arbitrary files on the device and steal them.
In the video above, the attack took over an app that was already running (the teddy bear was watching YouTube, if you recall); “unsandboxed” the app from inside the kernel so it was no longer limited to viewing its own data; used the app to access the DCIM (camera) directory belongong to the Photos app; stole the latest image file; and then exflitrated it using an innocent-looking TCP connection.
Wow.
What to do?
Tip 1. Make sure you are up to date with security fixes, because the bug at the heart of Beer’s attack chain was found and disclosed by him in the first place, so it’s already been patched. Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
Tip 2. Turn off Bluetooth when you don’t need it. Beer’s attack is a good reminder that “less is more”, because he needed Bluetooth in order to turn this into a true zero-click attack.
Tip 3. Never assume that because a bug sounds “hard” that it will never be exploited. Beer admits that this one was hard – very hard – to exploit, but ultimately not impossible.
Tip 4. If you are a programmer, be strict with data. It’s never a bad idea to do good error checking.
For all the coders out there: expect the best, i.e. hope that everyone who calls your code has checked for errors at least once already; but prepare for the worse, i.e. assume that they haven’t.
11 comments on “How to steal photos off someone’s iPhone from across the street”
Paul, another interesting article.
I do not know how many times Apple users have told me that they do not need to install updates or run AV on their iPhones or Macs because they are so secure.
I believe they are “more secure” than Windows, but that doesn’t make them secure
Great story, would make a fantastic DefCon presentation.
Thanks for sharing your hard work Mr. Beer (great name) as well as reporting it.
Well written ‘Reader’s Digest’ of a ‘War and Peace’ length article. Hats off to Ian for his work and Paul for writing it so eloquently. Well done to both!
Thanks from me for your kind words… let’s hope Ian sees them too!
I didn’t read the article but if it shows you how do I actually do this, why would you want to print it?
It’s not unusual to reveal the details of an exploit after it’s been fixed (the theory being we can all learn from it)…
…in this case, however, the complexity is stupendous enough that if you can replicate the attack exactly from Ian Beer’s article alone, then you are probably Ian Beer. Take a look – it’s not for the faint-hearted :-)
IT may take a hacker six months to develop an exploit. It only takes a script kiddy a few minutes to download and use that exploit.
Such a lengthy article in which the iOS security update that fixes the issue is never mentioned? Is it 14.1? 14.2? Something older?
I think the article makes it pretty clear that iOS 14 has the issue fixed, because the fix came out “several months ago”, i.e. before iOS 14. (Thus the recommendation to use Settings > General > Software update.)
Having said that, I left the explicit notification of “when it was fixed” to Ian Beer’s article because [a] he did the work and deserves the clicks [b] checking up via his article means you will see the most recent veraion of his discussion at the time you click. However, I will repeat his note here: “This specific issue was fixed before the launch of Privacy-Preserving Contact Tracing in iOS 13.5 in May 2020.”
So there you have it. I guess that if people aren’t checking through with Ian Beer’s article I’d better add that note in here for clarity… [Note: done 2020-12-03T01:50Z]
“Turn off Bluetooth when you don’t need it” is a bit difficult when the current Covid reporting apps require it to be on at all times.