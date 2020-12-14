Special minisode: “20 years of cyberthreats that shaped infosec” [Podcast]

Naked Security’s Paul Ducklin interviews Sophos expert John Shier about his recently published paper, “20 years of cyberthreats that shaped information security“.
Join John on a dizzying journey all the way from legendary viruses such as ILOVEYOU and Code Red, which flooded the internet in 2000, to present-day ransomware gangs like Ryuk and REvil, who are extorting millions of dollars in blackmail money per attack.
