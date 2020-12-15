Naked Security Live – How to avoid “big brand” email scams

4 Phishing, Video
by

Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, about how to avoid email scams that arrive under the guise of a well-known brand – in this case, global sandwich seller Subway.

Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.

Don’t forget that these talks are streamed weekly on our Facebook page, where you can catch us live every Friday.

We’re normally on air between 18:00 and 19:00 UK time (late morning/early afternoon in North America).

Just keep an eye on the @NakedSecurity Twitter feed or check our Facebook page on Fridays to find out the time we’ll be live.

