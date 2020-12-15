Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, about how to avoid email scams that arrive under the guise of a well-known brand – in this case, global sandwich seller Subway.
4 comments on "Naked Security Live – How to avoid "big brand" email scams"
I actually prefer type above talk. Could you also post transcriptions of the podcasts?
Hi, Bill.
For the videos, you can get subtitles from YouTube by clicking on the cog. (You can also speed up the videos to 1.5x or 2x without pitch shifting.)
As for transcribing the podcasts, well, that’s a long-running story that comes up frequently, so here goes:
* We did an experiment where we published transcripts for a while a few years back, because a few people said they would be “better” than the spoken word. At best, these would pick up about 20 page views each, including from search engines. So they don’t seem to have been “better” after all.
* The work fell to me, heigh ho, and because I am not a stenographer the transcriptions took me absolutely ages – literally hours and hours – and nearly caused the defenstration of several laptops.
* We (almost always) discuss podscast topics we have already written about, and we provide links to the written versions for those who prefer to read than to listen.
* We make the podcasts and videos as an adjunct to our written articles at the request of many readers who like to consume content in other ways. So we quite purposefully make our podcasts to be listened to, not to be read.
* Written English and spoken English, especially when technical discussions are concerned, are essentially different languages, and transcribed podcasts just don’t make readable articles.
Which means, in the short term at least, that I am sorry to say that the answer is no. (We revisit this issue every couple of months, so you can never say “never”, but it’s a good first approximation, I’m afraid.)
HtH.
Paul, great review on the latest scam. You say to just delete, but I try to forward these to uk-phishing, Sophos, Microsoft ( my email provider), and the company itself (eg PayPal or Amazon).
Am I being a good digital citzen, or is that a waste of time and effort?
Keep up the great work!
If you are willing to forward the full emails (is-phish@sophos.com is a convenient “silent” email address to use if you just want to send it to us and get nothing in return but a sense of having tried), then please don’t let me discourage you!
I have to admit that the individual value of any one submission, at least for law enforcement, is often pretty small, which is why I no longer suggest that submitting phishing samples is “something people really *ought* to do every time”.
But whenever you have a phishing sample that you feel like submitting because you think you will maybe, just maybe, help the next person, then I would suggest that you are being an excellent digital citizen.
Indeed, if I could remember the Unicode value for a clapping emoji off the top of my head, I would enter it right now.
Ah, found it: Miscellaneous Symbols and Pictographs, CLAPPING HANDS SIGN (U+1F44F) 👏