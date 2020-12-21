Naked Security Live – Watch out for Messenger scams

Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, discussing IM scams and how to avoid them, as well as giving you some pointers on how to think like a scammer and thereby stay one step ahead.
Don’t forget that receiving a message from a friend’s account doesn’t always mean your friend actually sent the message – if their account has been hacked, then it could be a crook using your friend’s name to trick you.
Don’t be in too much of a hurry to click: as carpenters like to say, “Measure twice, cut once.”
Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.
Don’t forget that these talks are streamed weekly on our Facebook page, where you can catch us live every Friday.
We’re normally on air between 18:00 and 19:00 UK time (late morning/early afternoon in North America).
Just keep an eye on the @NakedSecurity Twitter feed or check our Facebook page on Fridays to find out the time we’ll be live.