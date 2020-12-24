How do you go from neuroscientist to DEFCON Social Engineering Capture the Flag champ? Find out from hacker and social engineering expert Rachel Tobac!
Join us for a fascinating interview with Rachel about her journey, why you should always be “politely paranoid”, and the people who inspired her along the way.
Interviewer: Kimberly Truong.
Special guest: Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac on Twitter), hacker and CEO of SocialProof Security.
Book mentioned by Rachel: The 6 principles of persuasion by Robert Cialdini.
Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.
WHERE TO FIND THE PODCAST ONLINE
You can listen to us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast and anywhere that good podcasts are found.
Or just drop the URL of our RSS feed into your favourite podcatcher software.
If you have any questions that you’d like us to answer on the podcast, you can contact us at tips@sophos.com, or simply leave us a comment below.
2 comments on “S3 Ep12: A chat with social engineering hacker Rachel Tobac [Podcast]”
Ok, Where are the “show notes”?
Not on this blog post
Not on Sound cloud
Not linked from the RSS feed
Is it a test; do we have to hack you to find them?
(Those that can find them probably don’t need them; those who can’t …)
This podcast doesn’t refer back to any Naked Security content, so the shownotes this week are literally just notes about what’s in the podcast – there aren’t any articles to link back to…
…OK, I listened through again myself and there are two explicit mentions of “shownotable” items that you might not know how to spell from the podcast itself. One is Rachel’s Twitter handle, which was already there in the article, on SoundCloud and the RSS feed (it’s @RachelTobac); the other is a book and author that Rachel mentioned, namely The 6 principles of persuasion by Robert Cialdini. I will go back and add the second item to the article to clarify the spelling of “Cialdini”.
HtH.