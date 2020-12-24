S3 Ep12: A chat with social engineering hacker Rachel Tobac [Podcast]

by

How do you go from neuroscientist to DEFCON Social Engineering Capture the Flag champ? Find out from hacker and social engineering expert Rachel Tobac!

Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security

Join us for a fascinating interview with Rachel about her journey, why you should always be “politely paranoid”, and the people who inspired her along the way.

Interviewer: Kimberly Truong.

Special guest: Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac on Twitter), hacker and CEO of SocialProof Security.

Book mentioned by Rachel: The 6 principles of persuasion by Robert Cialdini.

Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.

WHERE TO FIND THE PODCAST ONLINE

You can listen to us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast and anywhere that good podcasts are found.

Or just drop the URL of our RSS feed into your favourite podcatcher software.

If you have any questions that you’d like us to answer on the podcast, you can contact us at tips@sophos.com, or simply leave us a comment below.

