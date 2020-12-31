A lot of technical articles, especially in the fields of computer science and information security, put you on the horns of a dilemma.
To become an expert, you first need to read the article; yet to understand the article, you first need to be an expert.
Well, here on Naked Security, we go out of our way to avoid this sort of “cybersecurity Catch-22” by publishing readable articles that explain important issues in plain English.
So, we’ve picked five of our favourite “Serious Security” topics from the past few years…
…for some gentle but informative reading to get you back into the cybersecurity groove for 2021!
By the way, if there are any Serious Security subjects you’d like us to cover in the New Year, please let us know in the comments below, or by emailing us: tips@sophos.com.
WHY POST-QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY IS A THING
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/serious-security-post-quantum-cryptography
HOW HACKERS THINK
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/zerologon-hacking-windows-servers
WHAT IRRATIONAL NUMBERS CAN TEACH US ABOUT RATIONAL BEHAVIOUR
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/serious-security-what-we-can-all-learn-from-piday
HOW (NOT) TO STORE PASSWORDS
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/serious-security-how-to-store-your-users-passwords
WHY RANDOMNESS IS TOO IMPORTANT TO BE LEFT TO CHANCE
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/anatomy-of-a-pseudorandom-number-generator
4 comments on “Get back into the cybersecurity groove for 2021”
I think an article covering why every small business should run a firewall (opportunity for Sophos plug) and the basics of Access Control. Prime example; Credit card machine/cash register should be isolated from users vlan/network and have rules that it can only communicate with the processing site and its update source. Physical security, why the network closet should be locked lol
Happy New Year. Thanks for all the great stories and advice articles.
Thanks, Mahhn.. and a Happy New Year to you too (and all our other readers, especially those currently in full-on lockdown).
Happy New year, thank you for keeping us informed and entertained during the past year.
Thanks! It’s a pleasure to have helped – hope to see you around on Naked Security now it’s 2021!