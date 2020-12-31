Get back into the cybersecurity groove for 2021

A lot of technical articles, especially in the fields of computer science and information security, put you on the horns of a dilemma.

To become an expert, you first need to read the article; yet to understand the article, you first need to be an expert.

Well, here on Naked Security, we go out of our way to avoid this sort of “cybersecurity Catch-22” by publishing readable articles that explain important issues in plain English.

So, we’ve picked five of our favourite “Serious Security” topics from the past few years…

…for some gentle but informative reading to get you back into the cybersecurity groove for 2021!

By the way, if there are any Serious Security subjects you’d like us to cover in the New Year, please let us know in the comments below, or by emailing us: tips@sophos.com.

WHY POST-QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY IS A THING

https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/serious-security-post-quantum-cryptography

HOW HACKERS THINK

https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/zerologon-hacking-windows-servers

WHAT IRRATIONAL NUMBERS CAN TEACH US ABOUT RATIONAL BEHAVIOUR

https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/serious-security-what-we-can-all-learn-from-piday

HOW (NOT) TO STORE PASSWORDS

https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/serious-security-how-to-store-your-users-passwords

WHY RANDOMNESS IS TOO IMPORTANT TO BE LEFT TO CHANCE

https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/anatomy-of-a-pseudorandom-number-generator

