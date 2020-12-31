S3 Ep13: A chat with hacker Keren Elazari [Podcast]

How did the movie “Hackers” inspire a girl to grow up to become a hacker herself? Find out from security analyst and friendly hacker Keren Elazari.
Hear about Keren’s incredible journey, why hackers should be welcomed with open arms, and the inspiration that guided her career.
Interviewer: Kimberly Truong.
Special guest: Keren Elazari (@k3r3n3 on Twitter).
TED talk mentioned by Keren: Hackers – the internet’s immune system
Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.
