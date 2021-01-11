Naked Security Live – HTTPS: do we REALLY need it?

Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, explaining why HTTPS is vital, even if you’re publishing public data that isn’t confidential.
Thats because HTTPS isn’t just about the confidentiality of the data you browse to – it’s also about improving your privacy in respect of what you chose to look at, when you looked at it, what you browsed to next, and so on.
HTTPS not only stops just about anyone out there scooping up an awful lot of data about your online lifestyle, friendships, hobbies, interests and more, but also prevents those very same people making unauthorised (and undetectable) modifications to the content you view or download in order to mislead you, cheat you or infect you unsuspectingly with malware.
Learn more:
Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.
Don’t forget that these talks are streamed weekly on our Facebook page, where you can catch us live every Friday.
We’re normally on air some time between 18:00 and 19:00 in the UK (late morning/early afternoon in North America).
Just keep an eye on the @NakedSecurity Twitter feed or check our Facebook page on Fridays to find out the time we’ll be live.