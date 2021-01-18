Naked Security Live – Staying safe online at home (especially if you’re homeschooling!)

Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, where we discuss the tips in our article Home schooling– how to stay secure .
Even if you don’t have school-age children, or aren’t living in a region where schools are currently closed, the video contains a wide range of advice that will help you stay secure at home anyway.
Learn more:
Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.
