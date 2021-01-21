Anonymous and private, yet busted – we explain how darkweb sites sometimes keep your secrets… and sometimes don’t. We help you improve your cybersecurity at home. And we tell you the tale of a company with a cool name but allegedly with creepy habits coded into its browser extensions.
With Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.
One comment on “S3 Ep16: Darkweb bust, security at home, and browser snoopage [Podcast]”
Well done guys.
Especially for mentioning individual logons for users. I have always insisted on this on our home computers even after questioning from the whole famn damily.
I simply ask whether or not they want to have their precious photos or documents mixed up with those of their siblings in the Windows or Linux laptops’ pictures folder. Eyes widen when they consider the implications of possibly not being able to find their favourite pictures or documents or having them viewed by a sibling.
They know enough to create their own folders but these are still wide open unless they have their own account on the computer.