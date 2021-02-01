Naked Security Live – What if my password manager gets hacked?

4 Privacy, Video
by

Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, where we answer the thorny question, “What if my password manager gets hacked?”

We often recommend password managers, as we did last week in our article Cybersecurity tips for university students.

We especially recommend password managers for people who would otherwise be inclined to take risky shortcuts, such as using the same password on every site (please don’t do that!)…

…but we also have to admit that a password manager is pretty much like putting all your eggs in one basket: if you drop the basket, you could lose everything in one go.

Watch now to hear our advice on how to deal with this dilemma:

Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.

Don’t forget that these talks are streamed weekly on our Facebook page, where you can catch us live every Friday.

We’re normally on air some time between 18:00 and 19:00 in the UK (late morning/early afternoon in North America).

Just keep an eye on the @NakedSecurity Twitter feed or check our Facebook page on Fridays to find out the time we’ll be live.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home

Protect personal PCs and Macs
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro

Find and remove malware
Sophos Intercept X for Mobile

Intercept X for Mobile

Protect Android devices