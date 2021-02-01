Here’s our latest Naked Security Live talk, where we answer the thorny question, “What if my password manager gets hacked?”
We often recommend password managers, as we did last week in our article Cybersecurity tips for university students.
We especially recommend password managers for people who would otherwise be inclined to take risky shortcuts, such as using the same password on every site (please don’t do that!)…
…but we also have to admit that a password manager is pretty much like putting all your eggs in one basket: if you drop the basket, you could lose everything in one go.
Watch now to hear our advice on how to deal with this dilemma:
4 comments on “Naked Security Live – What if my password manager gets hacked?”
A return to the text format (or a transcript) would be nice. I don’t have the time or video-attention-span for a 21-minute video.
Hmmm. We have never published video transcripts, so there is nothing to “return to” :-)
We do have plenty of written articles on password managers and how to secure them (just search on the site for “password manager”), so those who prefer to read and not to watch should be well cared for anyway.
Remember that our videos, like our podcasts (which are typically about 45 minutes long), are created in addition to, rather than instead of, our written content. We make videos and podcasts because a significant minority of our readers like to consume content in visual and audio form as well as in writing. Our experience has been that videos and podcasts, when transcribed, don’t make good written articles simply because written and spoken English are effectively different languages.
Having said that, my voice is surprisingly clear at YouTube’s 1.75x speed, even at 2x. And if you turn on captions at that speed you will get a sort of combo vidarticle/artideo that takes 10 minutes. Perhaps that’s a sort of half-way-house solution you could try?
PS. Transcriptions fall to me to do. It takes me hours, because I am not a stenographer, and I really mean that it takes hours. When we’ve tried transcripts for podcasts because listeners said how important they were, we used to get about 20 page views of the transcript, and that was in a good week. Often it was lower than that. From this we inferred that we should let videos and podcasts be just what they are: videos and podcasts. HtH.
There’s some meat on the bone there that can help everyone, so it’s well worth the 21 minutes listen. I was brushing my teeth during some of that, Laurence 😉
And lmao at “1.75 speed” etc in Paul’s comment above. Like Louis in Ghostbusters with his workout videos 😀
Thanks, I appreciate your kind words!
Just in case anyone doesn’t realise: YouTube “speedup” is like a good podcast player’s speedup – at 2x the time is halved but the pitch is not shifted, so it doesn’t sound squeaky like a 33-1/3rpm record played at 45rpm or 78rpm would. (Discrete Cosine Transform FTW.) In other words, I sound like me only faster, not like a chimpmunk.