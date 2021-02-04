Apple pushed out an iOS update in something of a hurry to shut down a serious 0-day bug. The GnuPG team scrambled to fix an ironic vulnerability that could be exploited during the very process of checking if the data you just received could be trusted. And Europol reported on a successful takedown operation against the notorious Emotet malware.
With Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.
WHERE TO FIND THE PODCAST ONLINE
You can listen to us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast and anywhere that good podcasts are found.
Or just drop the URL of our RSS feed into your favourite podcatcher software.
If you have any questions that you’d like us to answer on the podcast, you can contact us at tips@sophos.com, or simply leave us a comment below.
One comment on “S3 Ep18: Apple emergency, crypto blunder and botnet takedown [Podcast]”
A mouse may be preferable to a pad only as long as you have a working thumb. Lose your thumb (or the use thereof) and the preference flips.