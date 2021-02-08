Naked Security Live – Jargonbuster: Bugs, vulns, 0-days and exploits

Google announced a critical bug in Chrome last week – a bug that affected Edge as well.
But the company kept details of the bug secret, presumably to avoid having thousands of crooks simultaneously figuring out, “Ah, so that’s where to look!”
All we were told was that it involved a zero-day exploit against a vulnerability caused by a Javascript bug…
…and that was so many jargon words in such a short statement that we thought, “Why not explain all that jargon in plain English?”
Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.
Seems like this would be a particularly good topic to get a print version as well as the NSL presentation. Not necessarily a transcript, for reasons you’ve laid out on numerous occasions, but a relatively brief, simple explanation of each of the terms. Not only would it reach a somewhat wider audience, it would be in a format that could be saved or even printed out for future reference, and could be tagged with “jargon” and/or similar keywords to make it easily found in a search. Give it a thought?
Yes. Maybe one answer would be to do a Jargonbuster video series but not as live talks?
That way we could script them and thus not only keep them shorter but also have a script to use as the written version when finished ;-) I sometimes forget that Facebook and YouTube videos don’t have to be streamed live – you can record them in advance and even edit them!