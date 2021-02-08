Naked Security Live – Jargonbuster: Bugs, vulns, 0-days and exploits

Google announced a critical bug in Chrome last week – a bug that affected Edge as well.

But the company kept details of the bug secret, presumably to avoid having thousands of crooks simultaneously figuring out, “Ah, so that’s where to look!”

All we were told was that it involved a zero-day exploit against a vulnerability caused by a Javascript bug…

…and that was so many jargon words in such a short statement that we thought, “Why not explain all that jargon in plain English?

