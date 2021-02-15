Naked Security Live – When is a bug bounty not a bug bounty?

We discuss bug hunting – how to do it professionally, how NOT to do it, and how to react when bugs are reported to you:
- Have a domain name? “Beg bounty” hunters may be on their way
- Beware of technical “experts” bombarding you with bug reports
- Sophos Responsible Disclosure Policy
