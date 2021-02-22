Last week, a UK journalist reported an incident that he subtitled with the words, “Hilarious mix-up may have highlighted a potential issue with the vaccine roll-out.”
As you probably know, medical mix-ups have a habit of ending badly, especially when they involve automated calculations that determine drug doses.
In this case, happily, things ended in hearty laughter, but the story nevertheless has a lot to teach us about how we collect, store and process data:
Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the on-screen Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.
Why not join us live next time?
Don’t forget that these talks are streamed weekly on our Facebook page, where you can catch us live every Friday.
We’re normally on air some time between 18:00 and 19:00 in the UK (late morning/early afternoon in North America).
Just keep an eye on the @NakedSecurity Twitter feed or check our Facebook page on Fridays to find out the time we’ll be live.
2 comments on “Naked Security Live – How to calculate important things using a computer”
That whole fiasco reminded me of the marvelous scene in “This is Spinal Tap” where the band mistakenly ended up with an 18-inch tall replica of Stonehenge instead of an 18-foot tall one.
Classic!
Q. Are you telling me that THIS is IT?
A. 18″. It specifies 18″. I was given this napkin.