Naked Security Live – Beware copyright scams

If you’re active on social media, you probably know that copyright infringement is a big deal online, and that even accidentally including or referring to somebody else’s material can leave you facing a copyright complaint notice sent by the social media platform involved.
If you don’t sort out the complaint, you could end up locked out of your account or even have your account shut down.
Sadly, cybercriminals know this too, and use fake copyright infringement notices in an attempt to coerce you onto a fake website where they capture personal information such as your social media password.
Here’s what you need to know:
