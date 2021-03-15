S3 Ep 23.5: An interview with cybersecurity expert John Noble CBE

Can we regulate cyberspace? Is GDPR working? What about encryption? And how to protect healthcare at this critical time?
In this special episode of the Naked Security Podcast, we talk to an insightful cybersecurity expert with a storied history in the industry, John Noble CBE:
About the expert
John Noble was Director of Incident Management at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) until his retirement in 2018. During his 40 years of Government service, John specialised in operational delivery and strategic business change. For his work in creating effective partnerships in the run up to the London Olympics, he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2012.
John helped to establish the NCSC and led the response to nearly 800 significant cyberincidents. This work has given him unrivalled experience in dealing with and understanding the causes of cyberattacks.
John is currently a non-executive director at NHS Digital, where he chairs the Information Assurance and Cyber Security Committee. NHS Digital is the national information and technology partner to the health and social care system in England.
