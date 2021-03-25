S3 Ep25: Drained accounts, ransomware attacks and Linux badware [Podcast]

How a social engineer ripped off a victim lured in by one of those “small outstanding fee to pay” home delivery scams. The ransomware crooks targeting networks that still haven’t done their Hafnium patches. And the Linux kernel security holes that lay there undiscovered for 15 years.
With Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Here are the links that we said we’d put in the shownotes:
- Beware the DHL delivery message email – it could be a package scam
- Social engineering explained – with Rachel Tobac [Podcast]
- Watch out! Scummy scammers target home deliveries
- BlackKingdom ransomware still exploiting unpatched Exchange servers
- Serious Security: Webshells explained in the aftermath of HAFNIUM attacks
- Naked Security Live – HAFNIUM explained in plain English
- Serious Security: The Linux kernel bugs that surfaced after 15 years
