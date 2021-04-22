S3 Ep29: Anti-tracking, rowhammer problems and IoT vulns [Podcast]

How Firefox showed the hand to a widely abused online tracking trick. Why reading from one part of your computer’s memory can paradoxically (and sneakily) let you write to another part. And yet more IoT bugs, this time a whole slew of them that go by the moniker “name:wreck”.
With Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
