Researchers in Germany say they reported what they consider to be an AirDrop privacy hole to Apple in 2019, but never heard back.
So, they went away and worked on what they consider an improved version, dubbed Privacy Drop, and recently announced it to the world.
Does this mean AirDrop is dangerous and you should stop using it?
We investigate:
2 comments on “Naked Security Live – Just how (un)safe is AirDrop?”
I would have added that it is easy to turn off from the control center.
Press and hold the “block” or cube where the wifi is to bring up more settings. I use that to turn on and off my AirDrop.
Yes indeed, or go to Settings > General > AirDrop.