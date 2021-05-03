Naked Security Live – Beware ‘Flubot’: the home delivery scam with a difference

This home delivery scam arrives in an SMS that lures you to a website, but then instead of stealing your data directly via the phoney website, it sweet-talks you into installing an app…
…and the app steals your data later on:
Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.
Click the on-screen Settings cog to speed up playback or show subtitles.
