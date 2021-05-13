S3 Ep32: AirTag jailbreak, Dell vulns, and a never-ending scam [Podcast]

Apple’s brand new AirTag product got hacked already. Things you can learn from Colonial Pipeline’s ransomware misfortune. Why Dell patched a bunch of driver bugs going back more than a decade. And the “Is it you in the video?” scam just keeps on coming back.
With Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
- Using Sophos EDR to identify endpoints impacted by Dell kernel driver vulnerability
- Ransomware: don’t expect a full recovery, however much you pay
- A defender’s view inside a DarkSide ransomware attack
