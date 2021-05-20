S3 Ep33: Eufy camera leak, Afterburner crisis, and AirTags (again) [Podcast]

We look into an unnerving case of mixed-up video feeds. We warn you against “going rogue” when you can’t get the download you want from the regular place. We explain how Apple’s new AirTag product got hacked (again).
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
