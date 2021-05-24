Naked Security Live – Jacked and hacked: how safe are tracking tags?

Apple’s AirTag product has been hacked twice since its recent launch, in a pair of fascinating and informative stories that give you some great insights into how cybersecurity researchers think.
The good news is that you don’t need to ditch your AirTags if you already splashed out and bought some – these “hacks” don’t put your privacy at risk – and we explain why.
BTW, at the start of the video also we offer some sideline advice about instant messaging security, where the scams you get are easy to fall for because they often come from a friend whose account has been hacked:
