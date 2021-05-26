[06’13”] Duck’s “breathtaking” hairstyle. [08’26”] Apple patches a raft of serious security holes. [18’36”] Police arrest eight suspects in an online scamming ring. [31’36”] We explain how WhatsApp messages from hacked accounts are helping cybercrooks bypass 2FA. [37’36”] Oh! No! of the week.
With Kimberly Truong, Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
7 comments on “S3 Ep34: Apple bugs, scammers busted, and how crooks bypass 2FA [Podcast]”
I REALLY wish the content of the podcast was published in text form! Text is so much more accessible
The thing is that the podcast is made for people who like to listen because they find listening more accessible, or because they like to mix reading and listening, or because they find the podcasts more relaxing than reading (indeed, many people tell us they do both, using our articles for the technical details and the podcasts for what you might call the human interest side of things.)
Almost all of the stories we discuss in the podcast have already been covered in written articles, thus ensuring something for everyone.
The real problem with podcast transcripts is that podcasts *make very poor written articles* because written and spoken English are pretty much two different languages, and we plan the podcasts for how they will work in spoken form.
Interestingly, every time we have bitten the bullet and experimented with transcripts (and for “we”, read “me”, because I get stuck with the job of transcribing them :-) they have never received more than about 20 page views each, even when we have promoted them as being prepared “by special demand”.
HtH
It would be useful for you to give the point in the podcast where each of the topics begins.
06’13”: Duck’s breathtaking hairstyle [duration 0’15”]
08’26”: Apple bugfixes [duration 10’00”]
18’36”: Eight “home delivery scammers” arrested [duration 10’30”]
31’36”: WhatsApp scammers harvest 2FA codes [duration 6’30”]
We used to put timecodes in but almost every listener I’ve ever met has said that they treat podcasts in a “hands off” way – they just click and listen to each one on their playlist in turn. So I got out of the habit of adding them in.
FWIW, a good rule of thumb is simply to imagine the podcast split up 1/8 + (1/4 + 1/4 + 1/4) + 1/8, namely (intro) + (3 articles) + (ending), and to click in the online audio player at about the right visual point. We almost always do three stories in each episode. You can scrub back and forward if you don’t hit the mark.
Having said that, I’ll try to remember to put the timecodes in from now on. It’s only a couple of minutes’ extra work, if that. (Not like creating a transcript, which takes hours!)
OK, I have now added them into the article itself. I quite like the way it looks! Will try to do that each week now… thanks for the idea.
Like I said, podcasts don’t really make good written articles, so if you don’t like listening to podcasts you ought not to like reading them, because it still *reads* like a podcast. It still effectively *is* a podcast, just with the words typed in rather than said aloud.
I read much faster than I can listen, but I solve that problem by [a] listening when I simply don’t feel like concentrating on reading (the slower pace means you can relax, you don’t need to look at a screen, and with Bluetooth I can go outside and fettle my bicycle or lie indoors on the sofa in the sun [b] using the 1.5x or 2x option in my podcast app.