S3 Ep 39.5: A conversation with Eva Galperin [Podcast]

In this special splintersode, Kimberly Truong talks to Eva Galperin, Director of Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
Join Eva as she discusses growing up with cryptography, the troubling issue of stalkerware, how to get started in cybersecurity… and the sort of hobbies that help infosec professionals to free their minds from work pressure when they want to relax.
Eva’s TED talk mentioned in the podcast: What you need to know about Stalkerware.
Intro and outro music: Edith Mudge.
