S3 Ep40: Kaseya breach, PrintNightmare 0-day, and hacking versus the law [Podcast]

[00’21”] The “Independence Day Weekend” ransomware drama. [15’55”] The PrintNightmare nightmare continues. [24’16”] An email hacker gets his conviction overturned. [30’35”] In this week’s Oh! No! story, a server room fills with toxic fumes…
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Download the IBM 3270 retrofont that Duck admired in the podcast.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.
WHERE TO FIND THE PODCAST ONLINE
You can listen to us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast and anywhere that good podcasts are found.
Or just drop the URL of our RSS feed into your favourite podcatcher software.
If you have any questions that you’d like us to answer on the podcast, you can contact us at tips@sophos.com, or simply leave us a comment below.