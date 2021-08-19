S3 Ep46: Copyright scams, video snooping and Grand Theft Crypto [Podcast]

[02’45”] Copyright infringement scams that beg you to call.
[09’32”] An IoT bug that could be exploited for video snooping and more.
[17’13”] A hacker steals $600m and then makes a song and dance out of giving it back.
[26’18”] Oh! No! How Doug’s PS5 issues could have been solved back in 2020.
With Paul Ducklin and Chester Wisniewski.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
