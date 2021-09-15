S3 Ep50: Two 0-days plus another 0-day plus a fast food bug [Podcast]

[01’28”] Apple patches two zero-day bugs.
[09’25”] Microsoft patches one zero-day bug.
[15’49”] A security researcher finds a fast-food bug (non-insect sort).
[23’04”] Oh! No! A touchpad user turns right into left, and vice versa.
(See also: Big Office bug squashed for September 2021 Patch Tuesday.)
With Paul Ducklin and Doug Aamoth. Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
