S3 Ep53: Apple Pay, giftcards, cybermonth, and ransomware busts [Podcast]

[01’47”] Apple Pay gets hacked (sort of).
[13’18”] DOJ busts four gift card scamming suspects.
[25’23”] We give you our top tips for #Cybermonth.
[27’40”] Ukrainian Cyberpolice take on ransomware crooks.
[32’13”] Oh! No! The user that volunteered to RTFM!?
With Paul Ducklin and Doug Aamoth. Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
Can you add a link so that your articles can be read. I am not a big fan of podcasts.
You might like to subscribe to our newsletter, which will send you article links once a day.
Or you can just click on the Naked Security logo at the top left of the page, which will take you to our main page where all articles on the site will appear in reverse chronological order. (They don’t all show up at once, to save time and bandwidth, because there are tens of thousands of articles in total, but there’s a button at the bottom that will fetch the next week or so’s worth each time.)
For those articles that we refer to in each week’s podcast, you will find the links in the list of segments next to the timecodes, just above the podcast player.
The majority of content on our site is in written form, with the podcasts there for people who like to sit back and listen as well as to read our stuff, as their mood takes them. The majority of topics we cover in the podcast relate to articles published before each episode was recorded. We do sometimes discuss topics that we weren’t able (or didn’t have time) to cover in writing, but that’s fairly rare. Loosely speaking, if you read every article each week *except* the ones labelled [Podcast], you will almost always have covered the material that we discuss in the podcast, so you can skip the [Podcast] articles.
The words that show up in blue and that pop up an underline when you hover over them are the links will take you to each related article for each segment in the list.
Typically there will be one link per segment, as you see this week for the Apple Pay story, or zero links for the Oh! No! “fun stories” that we tell at the end of each episode. (Those are short snippets at the end, meant for listening, not based on articles we’ve already researched and written up.)
Occasionally there may be multiple relevant articles for a segment, as in the “DOJ busts four gift card scamming suspects” segment on this page, which is why there are two links in that line.
HtH.