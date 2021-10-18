Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Building your career

The overall motto of #Cybermonth consists of three simple words.
Repeat these words (try sitting on your hands while you’re saying them, for extra safety) whenever you’re faced with a cybersecurity risk, instead of rushing straight in and making a possibly expensive mistake:
Stop. Think. Connect.
Well, in Week 3 of #Cybermonth 2021, there are three more official words you can try, too:
Explore. Experience. Share.
Not quite as catchy as “Stop. Think. Connect,” we must admit, but the idea is straightforward: to show you how to find out more about cybersecurity as a career, to encourage you to dip your toes in the water, and to make sure that existing cybersecurity researchers help newcomers to learn more.
Our experts speak for themselves
We’d love to see more people getting into cybersecurity, not least because the crooks are busy trying to lure newbies to the Dark Side, so having a bigger, better and bolder global crew of experts to protect us from cybercriminality is in everyone’s interest.
So, to help you get an idea of what cybersecurity researchers do, we decided to give you a bunch of articles from our “Day in the Life” series, where Sophos staff tell you in their own words how they got started, and what they’re aiming to do in future:
If you want to wet your whistle
Even if you aren’t thinking of a cybesecurity career, why not learn more about how cybersecurity people think – or, perhaps more importantly, the things they ought to be thinking about, given the sort of mistakes that programmers sometimes make, and the eagerness with with cybercriminals pounce on them?
Here on Naked Security, we publish a series of occasional articles called Serious Security, where we dig into all sort of fascinatings topics, all the way from randomness and cryptography to passwords and pi.
Pick from a list of the whole series, or try out some of our popular topics from the past few years:
By the way, if there are any subjects you’d like us to cover in future Serious Security articles… please let us know in the comments below! (If you don’t put in a name, you’ll show up as Anonymous. You’re welcome.)