S3 Ep55: Live malware, global encryption, dating scams, and secret emanations [Podcasts]

[00’30”] Hook up with our forthcoming Live Malware Demo presentation.
[02’02”] How to build your cybersecurity career.
[07’24”] Why we think you should celebrate Global Encryption Day.
[10’55”] A whole new twist on bogus online “friendships”.
[21’01”] How to stop your network cables giving you away.
[34’50”] Oh! No! Why superglue is NOT a cybersecurity tool!
With Paul Ducklin and Doug Aamoth. Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
