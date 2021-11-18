S3 Ep59: Emotet, an FBI hoax, Samba bugs, and a hijackable suitcase [Podcast]

[00’52”] Fun Fact: The dawn of the transistor
[01’37”] Emotet malware: “The report of my death was an exaggeration”
[08’26”] FBI email hack spreads fake security alerts
[15’19”] Tech history: Why tubes are valves, and valves are tubes
[16’44”] Samba update patches plaintext password plundering
[22’24”] The hijackable self-driving robot suitcase
[30’22”] Oh! No! A virtual-versus-real monitor mixup
With Paul Ducklin and Doug Aamoth. Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
