‘Twas the night before Christmas
When all through the house
Not a creature was stirring,
not even a mouse…
As Christmas 2021 approaches, spare a thought for your sysamins, for your IT team, and for your cybersecurity staff.
There may be plenty of mice stirring all through the IT house right up to Christmas Eve…
…because that’s the deadline set by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for patching the infamous Log4Shell vulnerability, a dangerously exploitable flaw in Apache’s widely used Log4j (Logging for Java) programming toolkit.
Since news first broke of the problem on 09 December 2021, Apache has a-patched the code not once but three times, variously fixing CVE-2021-44228 with version 2.15.0, quickly followed by 2.16.0 to fix a related bug dubbed CVE-2021-45046, foillowed quickly yet again by 2.17.0 to deal with CVE-2021-45105.
Why the pressure from CISA? Why the rush when we’re supposed to enjoying a global holiday season? Why not wait until New Year and deal with things then?
Here’s why your sysadmins are taking one (three, actually) for the team…
(If you can’t read the text clearly here, try using Full Screen mode, or watch directly on YouTube. Click on the cog in the video player to speed up playback or to turn on subtitles.)
LEARN HOW TO FIX IT
UNDERSTAND THE ISSUES YOURSELF
LEARN HOW CYBERCRIMINALS ARE USING IT TO ATTACK
DIG INTO THE VULNERABLE CODE WITH SOPHOS LABS
2 comments on “Log4Shell: The Movie… a short, safe visual tour for work and home”
A very good presentation about this problem. Even though I don’t have to deal with this particular issue, I found the video fascinating and well presented. Thank you so much for taking the time to put this together for our education.
It’s a pleasure. Glad you enjoyed it.