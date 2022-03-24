S3 Ep75: Okta hack, CryptoRom, OpenSSL, and CafePress [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- Frank Zappa and Linda Ronstadt pitch electric razors. (True story.)
- LAPSUS$ hackers break into Okta. (What to do?)
- The CryptoRom money-scamming malware is back on phones.
- OpenSSL gets into an infinite loop.
- CafePress fined for covering up a data breach.
