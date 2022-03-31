S3 Ep76: Deadbolt, LAPSUS$, Zlib, and a Chrome 0-day [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- The DEADBOLT ransomware.
- LAPSUS$ members bust – or were they?
- Zlib patches a 17-year-old bug.
- Chrome experiences another weird 0-day.
- And Clippy. Yes, THAT Clippy. No, we’re not sure why.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
