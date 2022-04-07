S3 Ep77: Bugs, busts and old-school PDP-11 hacking [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- [01’34”] LAPSUS$ hacking, 2022-style.
- [06’11”] Zero-day emergency updates from Apple.
- [08’46”] Elevation of privilege patches in Android.
- [09’41”] Bugs fixed in Firefox 99.
- [11’00”] The SATAN network scanner and its impact on threat reponse.
- [14’02”] Two confusing bugs in VMware Spring.
- [20’17”] Old-school hacking, PDP-11 style.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
