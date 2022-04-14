S3 Ep78: Darkweb hydra, Ruby, quantum computing, and a robot revolution [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- [01’33”] Hydra darkweb market decapitated.
- [05’06”] Ruby module supply chain hole.
- [10’46”] Quantum computing sidestepped.
- [15’43”] A robot revolution that could result in ransomware.
- [22’46”] The Zuckerberg scam that just won’t die.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
