S3 Ep78: Darkweb hydra, Ruby, quantum computing, and a robot revolution [Podcast]

by

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.

With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.

Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.

You can listen to us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere that good podcasts are found. Or just drop the URL of our RSS feed into your favourite podcatcher.

Free tools

Sophos Firewall Home Edition

Boost your home network security.

Sophos Scan & Clean

Free second-opinion scanner for PCs.

Sophos Cloud Optix

Monitor 25 cloud assets for free.